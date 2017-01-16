Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 16 Indian shares ended marginally higher on Monday as gains in financials on positive corporate results offset losses in IT stocks that were down on weak sentiment after software services exporter Infosys Ltd cut its revenue outlook.
The broader NSE index closed 0.15 percent higher at 8412.80 while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.18 percent firmer at 27,288.17.
The Nifty IT index fell 0.88 percent, capping gains in the benchmark index.
Shares of Infosys fell 2 percent to close at their lowest level in over a month.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)