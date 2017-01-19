Jan 19 Indian shares ended slightly higher on Thursday after a choppy session as investors awaited fresh triggers as the earnings season gains momentum amid an uncertain global scenario.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.22 percent at 8,435.10, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.19 percent higher at 27,308.60.

