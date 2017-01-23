UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 23 Indian shares ended higher on Monday as bargain-hunting lifted recently hit stocks, though sentiment remained cautious ahead of the federal budget next week.
The broader NSE index ended up 0.50 percent at 8,391.50, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.31 percent higher at 27,117.34.
ITC Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, and Tata Motors were among top contributors to the indexes.
For the midday report, click (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources