Jan 24 Indian shares closed at their highest
levels in two-and-a-half months on Tuesday as banks rallied on
expectations for stronger earnings, while hopes for economic
incentives at the annual budget next week lifted sentiment.
The broader NSE index closed up 1 percent at
8,475.80. Earlier in the session, it hit 8,480.95, its highest
since Nov. 10, 2016.
The NSE Index broke above a resistance at 8,463
points, the 23.6 pct Fibonacci retracement level on the uptrend
from Feb. 29, 2016, low of 6,825.8 to Sept. 7, 2016, high of
8,968.7 a day prior to the derivatives expiry.
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.95 percent at
27,375.58.
HDFC Bank closed 1.84 percent higher, building on
earlier gains, after reporting better-than-expected quarterly
results.
(Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Gaurav Dogra, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)