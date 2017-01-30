Jan 30 Indian shares edged lower on Monday, snapping four consecutive sessions of gains, as caution set in ahead of the budget, although telecom providers jumped after Vodafone and Idea Cellular said they were in talks for a merger.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.10 percent at 8,632.75, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.12 percent lower at 27,849.56.

Idea Cellular surged 25 percent, its biggest daily percentage gain on record, while Bharti Airtel rose 6.8 percent on hopes of less competition in the sector.

