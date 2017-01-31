Jan 31 Indian shares fell for a second straight
session on Tuesday, as IT firms slumped on worries of stricter
H-1B visa rules, while the immediate focus turned to the
government's annual budget due on Wednesday.
There was little impact from the Economic Survey by the
finance ministry forecasting India's economy would grow by
between 6.75 and 7.5 percent in the coming fiscal year.
The broader NSE index ended down 0.83 percent at
8,561.30, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.70
percent lower at 27,655.96.
The Nifty IT index fell as much as 5.41 percent
to its lowest since Nov. 24, 2016. Infosys Ltd and
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd were among the top
losers.
