Feb 14 Indian shares ended nearly flat for a second straight session on Tuesday amid weak Asian markets, while losses in auto stocks led by Tata Motors offset gains in energy and IT stocks.

The benchmark BSE index fell 0.04 percent to 28,339.31.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.14 percent at 8,792.30, dragged by Tata Motors. The stock fell as much as 7.7 percent in its biggest intra-day percentage fall in nearly three months after reporting a 96 percent slump in December-quarter profit.

