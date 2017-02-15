Feb 15 Indian shares ended at their lowest in two weeks on Wednesday, with Tata Motors pulling the indexes down after posting disappointing results.

The benchmark BSE index fell 0.65 percent to 28,155.56, its lowest since Feb.1.

The broader NSE index fell 0.77 percent to 8,274.70, after falling as much as 0.90 percent earlier in the session.

