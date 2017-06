Feb 7 Indian shares fell on Tuesday, retreating from four-month highs hit in the previous session, as investors turned cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting, with views split on whether it will cut interest rates.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.37 percent at 8,768.30, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.37 percent lower at 28,335.16.

For the mid-day report, see (Reporting by Arnab Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)