May 22 Indian shares closed marginally higher on Monday, with consumer stocks leading the gains as sentiment remained upbeat after the government finalised rates for the upcoming Goods and Services Tax.

The broader NSE index closed 0.11 percent higher at 9,438.25, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.35 percent up at 30,570.97.

The Nifty FMCG index ended up 3.6 percent after touching a record high earlier in the session. ITC Ltd closed up 6.08 percent.

