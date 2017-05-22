BRIEF-China Reinsurance Group announces issue of U$700 mln new notes
* Issuer and company entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers in connection with issue of new notes
May 22 Indian shares closed marginally higher on Monday, with consumer stocks leading the gains as sentiment remained upbeat after the government finalised rates for the upcoming Goods and Services Tax.
The broader NSE index closed 0.11 percent higher at 9,438.25, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.35 percent up at 30,570.97.
The Nifty FMCG index ended up 3.6 percent after touching a record high earlier in the session. ITC Ltd closed up 6.08 percent.
For the midday report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Issuer and company entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers in connection with issue of new notes
WASHINGTON, June 21 A healthcare bill being unveiled by U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday is expected to roll back the Obamacare expansion of the Medicaid healthcare program for the poor and reshape subsidies to low-income people buying private insurance.
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: