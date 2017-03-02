March 2 Indian shares retreated from near
two-year highs to end lower on Thursday as investors booked
profit in pharmaceutical and realty stocks such as Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries and DLF Ltd.
The broader NSE index closed down 0.51 percent at
8,899.75 after rising as much as 0.52 percent earlier in the
session to 8,992.50, its highest since March 2015 and on the
verge of surpassing a key psychological level of 9,000.
The benchmark BSE index ended 0.5 percent lower at
28,839.79 after gaining as much as 0.56 percent to its highest
since March 2015.
Sun shares fell 2.66 percent, while DLF declined 8.06
percent.
(Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)