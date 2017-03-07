Italy approves emergency decree to delay Veneto Banca bond payment
ROME, June 16 The Italian government on Friday approved an emergency decree to allow troubled lender Veneto Banca to avoid a bond repayment which was due on June 21.
March 7 Indian shares fell on Tuesday after hitting two-year closing highs in the previous session, as investors booked profits in recent outperformers ahead of state elections results, including that of the key northern state of Uttar Pradesh.
The broader NSE index closed down 0.18 percent at 8,946.90, after closing at its highest since March 2015 on Monday. The benchmark BSE index ended 0.17 percent lower at 28,999.56.
Financial stocks fell, led by Axis Bank Ltd and Yes Bank Ltd. Both dropped more than 1.5 percent each.
For the midday report, click (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
ROME, June 16 The Italian government on Friday approved an emergency decree to allow troubled lender Veneto Banca to avoid a bond repayment which was due on June 21.
* Ageas sa says Amsterdam court of appeal issued an interim decision in relation to request made by ageas to Fortis settlement
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to nominate former Senate aide Hester Peirce to an open seat on the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.