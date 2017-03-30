March 30 India's NSE index ended Thursday at a record closing high after the country moved a step closer to implementing a nationwide goods and services tax starting July.

The broader NSE index ended 0.33 percent higher at 9,173.75 while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.39 percent higher at 29,647.42

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)