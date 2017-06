April 27 Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, having hit record highs in the previous session, as investors took a breather and booked profits in recent outperformers such as ITC Ltd, while Axis Bank fell on a drop in quarterly profit.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.1 percent at 9,342.15, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.34 percent lower at 30,029.74.

