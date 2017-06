April 17 Indian shares ended lower on Monday as investors largely kept to the sidelines following a disappointing start to the earnings season last week after Infosys Ltd issued a lower-than-expected revenue guidance.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.13 percent at 9,139.30, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.16 percent lower at 29,413.66.

