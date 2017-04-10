BRIEF-Wall Financial Corp reports Q1 earnings per share c$0.07
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
April 10 Indian shares ended lower on Monday, their third consecutive session of losses, as markets took a breather in anticipation of cues from the March-quarter corporate earnings season that begins later this week.
The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.44 percent at 29,575.74, its lowest since March 29.
The broader NSE index ended 0.18 percent lower at 9,181.45, with Infosys Ltd dragging the index down by about 16 points.
For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 14 Home Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday it had agreed on a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission and accepted responsibiity for misleading investors about problems with its mortgage underwriting procedures.