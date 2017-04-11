BRIEF-Evasc Neurovascular announces closing of $10 mln venture financing
* Evasc Neurovascular Enterprises ULC announced that it has closed a cad $10 million series a venture capital financing round Source text for Eikon:
April 11 Indian shares snapped three sessions of losses and ended higher on Tuesday with IT stocks recovering, even as caution prevailed ahead of the earnings season.
The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.72 percent at 29,788.35.
The broader NSE index ended 0.61 percent higher at 9,237.
For midday report click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)
* Evasc Neurovascular Enterprises ULC announced that it has closed a cad $10 million series a venture capital financing round Source text for Eikon:
* Main Street capital corp says it recently made a new portfolio investment in meisler rental group llc
* In May 2017, group's pre-sales value amounted to rmb3,884 million, representing a year- on-year increase of 23.3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: