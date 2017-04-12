April 12 Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday as investors kept to the sidelines ahead of Infosys results on Thursday, while geopolitical concerns continued to weigh on the sentiment.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.49 percent at 29,643.48.

The broader NSE index ended 0.36 percent lower at 9,203.45.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru)