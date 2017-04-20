April 20 Indian shares ended higher on Thursday as investors picked beaten down counters, including technology stocks that lost ground on disappointing quarterly results from software services exporters Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.36 percent at 9,136.40, posting its first gain in six sessions.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.29 percent higher at 29,422.39.

For the midday report, click (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)