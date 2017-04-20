BRIEF-Powerhouse Ventures names new chairman
* Russell Yardley has been duly appointed as chairman by board
April 20 Indian shares ended higher on Thursday as investors picked beaten down counters, including technology stocks that lost ground on disappointing quarterly results from software services exporters Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
The broader NSE index closed up 0.36 percent at 9,136.40, posting its first gain in six sessions.
The benchmark BSE index ended 0.29 percent higher at 29,422.39.
For the midday report, click (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Russell Yardley has been duly appointed as chairman by board
ASTANA, June 15 Kazakhstan plans to support the debt restructuring plan proposed by state-run Azeri lender IBA, Kairat Kelimbetov, a board member of the Kazakh state pension fund, said on Thursday.
* For period from 1 May 2017 to 31 May 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately RMB699.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: