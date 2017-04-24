BRIEF-Atlantia intends to keep Abertis on the stock exchange
* SAYS IN PROSPECTUS THAT IT INTENDS TO MAINTAIN THE HEADQUARTERS AND DECISION CENTER OF ABERTIS
April 24 Indian shares closed 1 percent higher on Monday, posting their biggest daily percentage gains in nearly six weeks following a slew of good quarterly results including from HDFC Bank Ltd and cement makers.
Sentiment was also lifted after the market's favoured candidate, Emmanuel Macron, won the first round of the French presidential election.
The broader NSE index closed up 1.08 percent at 9,217.95, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.99 percent higher at 29,655.84. HDFC Bank closed 2.44 percent higher.
Both indexes posted their biggest daily percentage gains since March 14.
For the midday report, click (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
June 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced the filing of complaints to recover about $540 million it says was stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, the latest legal action tied to alleged money laundering at the sovereign wealth fund.