May 2 Indian shares posted slight gains on Tuesday, as auto makers such as Maruti Suzuki rallied on strong April sales, but broader gains were capped after Ambuja Cement's quarterly results raised concerns about corporate earnings.

The broader NSE index ended up 0.1 percent at 9,313.80, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.01 percent higher at 29,921.18. Both indexes ended lower in the previous two sessions.

