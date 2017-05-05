BRIEF-MRC Allied Inc clarifies regarding news article
* Refers to businessmirror article titled “MRC Allied to spend P80b-P100b to generate 1,000 MW in 5 years.”
May 5 Indian shares ended lower on Friday as banking stocks declined on profit-booking after the government tweaked rules to help tackle accumulated bad loans that are choking new credit and hurting economic growth.
The NSE PSU bank index fell 1.76 percent, with State Bank of India declining 1 percent and Bank of India shedding 4.5 percent.
A fall in oil prices dragged down Reliance Industries and Oil and Natural Gas Corp, which lost more than 2 percent each.
The broader NSE index closed down 0.8 percent at 9,285.30, after hitting a record high earlier in the session, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.89 percent lower at 29,858.8.
The indexes posted their third weekly fall in four.
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY 2016 OPERATING PROFIT OF 570,000 EUROS VERSUS 3.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Lantess International Ltd sells 11.2 million shares of Porto Group for EGP 4.6 million