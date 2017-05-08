May 8 Indian shares rose on Monday, led by a
rally in Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd after the
companies said they were exploring a merger, while lenders
gained after the government further empowered the central bank
to tackle bad debts in the sector.
The broader NSE index ended 0.31 percent higher at
9,314.05, while the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.23
percent at 29,926.15.
Ambuja Cements rose about 5.8 percent, while ACC rose 3.1
percent. State Bank of India, Bank of India
and Bank of Baroda gained about 1 percent each.
For the mid-day report, see
(Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)