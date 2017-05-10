May 10 India's NSE index gained on
Wednesday and breached the 9,400 level for the first time as
consumer stocks rallied on better monsoon forecast, while index
heavyweight Bharti Airtel surged after reporting
strong subscriber growth.
The broader NSE index ended 0.97 percent higher at 9,407.30,
while the benchmark BSE index closed up 1.05 percent at
30,248.17 after hitting a record high earlier in the session.
Bharti Airtel gained about 8 percent while Hindustan
Unilever rose 4.7 percent.
(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Vyas Mohan)