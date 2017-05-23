May 23 Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday, dragged down by healthcare stocks and as investors booked profit in recent outperformers such as ITC Ltd.

The broader NSE index closed 0.55 percent lower at 9,386.15, while the benchmark BSE index was down 0.67 percent at 30,365.25.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)