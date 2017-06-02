June 2 Indian shares climbed on Friday to post record closing highs and a fourth consecutive weekly gain, with Hero MotoCorp Ltd leading the rise on strong monthly sales data.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.39 percent at 9,653.50, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.44 percent higher at 31,273.29.

The NSE and BSE indexes gained 0.61 percent and 0.79 percent, respectively, for the week.

Hero MotoCorp ended 3.1 percent higher.

