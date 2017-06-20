June 20 Indian shares ended slightly lower on Tuesday, as losses in financial stocks offset gains in technology firms.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.04 percent at 9,653.50, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.04 percent lower at 31,297.53.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)