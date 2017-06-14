BRIEF-Qingdao Holdings International posts FY profit attributable HK$5.967 mln
* FY revenue from continuing operations hk$2.6 million versus hk$2.2 million
June 14 Indian shares ended higher after a volatile session on Wednesday with Reliance Industries Ltd gaining on strong April subscriber additions, although broader sentiment was muted ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.
The benchmark BSE index closed 0.17 percent higher at 31,155.91.
The broader NSE index ended up 0.12 percent at 9,618.15.
Reliance Industries shares gained 3.2 percent.
For midday report, click (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* FY revenue from continuing operations hk$2.6 million versus hk$2.2 million
June 22 Payment processor Worldpay Group Plc expects to operate in the European Union through its Dutch business after Britain leaves the bloc, a company spokesman said on Thursday. "We expect to retain access to the single market by way of our Dutch business, which is regulated and fully licensed," Worldpay told Reuters in emailed comments.
* Announces petition against CNT Group Limited and Prime Surplus Limited