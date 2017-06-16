BRIEF-Stampede Capital to consider sale of Singapore unit
* Says to consider sale of Singapore unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 India's NSE index gained 0.1 percent on Friday, but posted its first weekly loss in six, as a fall in information technology and pharmaceutical shares on worries over their earnings outlook offset a bounceback in bank stocks.
The broader NSE index gained 0.1 percent to end at 9,588.05 points, but fell 0.76 percent for the week. It ended each of the previous five weeks higher, its longest gaining streak since late 2014.
The BSE index fell 0.06 percent to 31,056.40 and fell 0.66 percent for the week.
For midday report, click (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
June 22 - India's benchmark BSE index hit a record high on Thursday as steps taken by the capital markets regulator to attract more investments and tackle massive bad loans of banks boosted sentiment.
SYDNEY, June 22 An Australian state said on Thursday it would introduce a new tax on the country's five biggest banks amounting to $280 million over four years - a move that comes on the heels of a surprise $4.6 billion federal levy on the same lenders.