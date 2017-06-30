June 30 Indian shares erased early losses and ended higher on Friday as some consumer goods firms expected to benefit from the launch of a unified goods and services tax gained, offsetting declines in sectors such as autos that would be hit.

But the indexes still posted their first monthly loss this year as a record-setting rally cooled.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.18 percent at 9,520.90, but lost 1.04 percent for the month. It declined 0.56 percent this week, its third consecutive weekly loss.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.21 percent higher at 30,921.61 but posted a weekly loss of 0.70 percent and a monthly loss of 0.72 percent.

For the mid-day report, click. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)