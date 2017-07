July 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares posted their highest ever closing levels on Monday, tracking gains in global markets, with financial firms such as ICICI Bank Ltd leading the way.

The broader NSE index closed 0.3 percent higher at 9,915.95, while the benchmark BSE index rose 0.17 percent at 32,074.78.

