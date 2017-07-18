India's BSE index posts biggest fall this year as ITC slumps

July 18 (Reuters) - India's benchmark BSE index fell 1.1 percent, posting its biggest daily percentage drop this year and retreating from a record high in the previous session, as ITC Ltd slumped after the government raised a special duty on cigarettes.

The BSE index fell 1.1 percent to 31,710.99, its biggest daily percentage fall since Dec. 2. Meanwhile, the broader NSE index dropped 0.9 percent to 9,827.15, its biggest fall since May 18.

ITC slumped 12.5 percent, its biggest daily percentage fall since March 2, 2015.

