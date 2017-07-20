FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares end lower; Infosys biggest drag
July 20, 2017 / 10:24 AM / in 2 days

Indian shares end lower; Infosys biggest drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Thursday, dragged down by IT stocks such as Infosys Ltd, while investors await quarterly results from Wipro Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd due later in the day.

The broader NSE index closed 0.27 percent lower at 9,873.30, while the benchmark BSE index fell 0.16 percent to 31,904.40.

Wipro shares closed 0.7 percent lower, while Reliance Industries ended down 0.3 percent. Infosys shares closed down 1.1 percent.

Jet Airways (India) Ltd declined 2.9 percent after Reuters reported the airline operator has asked junior pilots to accept 30-50 percent pay cuts, or quit, as it looks to trim costs.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

