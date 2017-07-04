BRIEF-Industrivarden net asset value up 16 pct in H1
* Says net asset value on June 30, 2017, was SEK 94.4 billion, or SEK 217/share, an increase during first half of year of SEK 26/share or by 16% including reinvested dividend
July 4 Indian shares snapped a three-session winning streak to end slightly lower on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as ITC Ltd, but energy shares rose on lower global oil prices.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.04 percent to 31,209.79, while the broader NSE index ended 0.02 percent lower at 9,613.30.
Cigarette maker ITC Ltd, which hit a record high on Monday, ended 1.5 percent lower, while Reliance Industries Ltd rose nearly 3 percent.
MOSCOW, July 5 Russia's largest natural gas producer Gazprom plans to issue a Eurobond in Swiss francs in July, two financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Says its biggest shareholder has used 239.1 million shares in the company, representing 11.1 percent of total issued share capital, as collateral