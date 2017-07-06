MetLife says to buy bond fund manager Logan Circle for $250 mln
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
July 6 Indian shares ended higher for a second consecutive session on Thursday, as state-owned lenders such as State Bank of India led the gains, while hopes of strong corporate earnings also lifted sentiment.
The BSE index ended 0.4 percent higher at a record closing of 31,369.34.
The broader NSE index closed up 0.38 percent at 9,674.55. Earlier in the session, the index breached the 9,700 mark for the first time in a month.
The Nifty PSU Bank index ended 2.4 percent higher and posted its second consecutive session of gains.
(Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
SAO PAULO, July 7 IRB Brasil Resseguros SA, Brazil's largest reinsurer, filed on Friday a plan for an initial public offering in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding to a wave of listings despite mounting political turmoil.
* Tremont Mortgage trust files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing