India's NSE index edges down after crossing 10,000 pts for 1st time

July 25 (Reuters) - India's broader NSE index inched down on Tuesday, after earlier breaching 10,000 points for the first time as hopes of better corporate results, accelerating economic growth and government reforms feed a strong markets rally this year.

The NSE index closed 0.02 percent lower at 9,964.55, after earlier gaining as much as 0.45 percent to a record high of 10,011.30.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.05 percent at 32,228.27, after earlier rising as much as 0.40 percent to an all-time high of 32,374.30.

