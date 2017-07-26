FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 20 hours
India's NSE index ends above 10,000 points for first time
July 26, 2017 / 10:18 AM / in 20 hours

India's NSE index ends above 10,000 points for first time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - The broader NSE index rose 0.56 percent on Wednesday to end above 10,000 points for the first time ever, extending a recent record-setting rally after positive quarterly results lifted sentiment.

The NSE index ended at 10,020.65, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.48 percent higher at an all-time closing high of 32,382.46

Yes Bank was up 5.8 percent after posting higher-than-expected June-quarter results helped by lower bad loan ratio.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

