a day ago
Indian shares flat; derivatives expiry weighs
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 10:30 AM / a day ago

Indian shares flat; derivatives expiry weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares pared gains to end little changed on Thursday, after touching record highs earlier in the day, as investors turned cautious ahead of the expiry of futures and options contracts at the end of the session.

The broader NSE index closed nearly unchanged at 10,020.55, after earlier rising as much as 0.94 percent to an all-time high.

The benchmark BSE index was little changed, after earlier rising as much as 0.90 to hit a record high

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

