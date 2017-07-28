FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Indian shares fall; post 4th straight weekly gain
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 28, 2017 / 10:21 AM / in a day

Indian shares fall; post 4th straight weekly gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Friday, after hitting record highs in each of the previous four sessions, as disappointing quarterly earnings weighed on bank and pharmaceutical shares.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.06 percent at 10,014.50, but was up 1 percent for the week. The benchmark BSE index ended 0.23 percent lower at 32,309.88, but was still 0.88 percent higher for the week.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and ICICI Bank Ltd fell 5.9 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively, after reporting weak quarterly results.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.