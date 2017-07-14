FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's NSE index ends slightly lower after breaching 9,900 level for first time
July 14, 2017 / 10:29 AM / a day ago

India's NSE index ends slightly lower after breaching 9,900 level for first time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - India's NSE index ended slightly lower on Friday after breaching the 9,900 level for the first time as investors booked profits after four straight sessions of gains, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell on disappointing earnings.

However, both the NSE and BSE indexes posted their biggest weekly gains since mid-March. The NSE index gained 2.28 percent this week, while the benchmark BSE index rose 2.10 percent.

The NSE index ended down 0.05 percent at 9,886.35 on Friday, while the BSE index closed 0.05 percent lower at 32,020.75.

For mid-day report, click. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

