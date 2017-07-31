FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares end at record closing high; SBI top gainer
July 31, 2017 / 10:31 AM / a day ago

Indian shares end at record closing high; SBI top gainer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended at a record closing high on Monday led by State Bank of India after the nation's biggest lender cut deposit rates on the majority of its savings accounts while investors awaited a rate cut by the central bank later this week.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.63 percent at 10,077.10, a record closing high, and notched up a monthly gain of 5.84 percent.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.63 percent higher at 32,514.94, also a record-high close, and gained 5.15 percent during the month.

For the mid-day report, click. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

