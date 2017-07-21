FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares end higher; Reliance Industries leads
July 21, 2017 / 10:30 AM / a day ago

Indian shares end higher; Reliance Industries leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Friday to post a third consecutive weekly gain, with Reliance Industries Ltd hitting it highest in over 9-1/2 years after posting strong quarterly results and announcing the launch of a low-cost, 4G-enabled phone.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.42 percent at 9,915.25, while the benchmark BSE index finished 0.39 percent higher at 32,028.89.

The NSE index gained 0.29 percent this week, while the BSE index inched up 0.03 percent.

Reliance gained 3.7 percent, but its telecom rivals slumped, with Bharti Airtel Ltd ending down 2 percent and Idea Cellular Ltd falling 3.3 percent.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

