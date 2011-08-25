NEW DELHI Aug 25 Indian shares opened 0.41 percent higher on Thursday, tracking their Asian peers which cheered overnight Wall Street gains as investors continued bargain-hunting in a battered-down market.

At 9:16 a.m. (0346 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 0.19 percent at 16316.05 points, with 25 of its components in the green.

The broader 50-share NSE index was trading 0.36 percent higher at 4906.65 points. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)