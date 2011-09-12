NEW DELHI, Sept 12 India's main stock index extended losses to more than 2 percent and the rupee weakened to its lowest in more than a year on Monday after government data showed industrial output in July rose a lower-than-expected 3.3 percent from a year earlier.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for an annual rise of 6.2 percent.

At 11:13 a.m (0543 GMT), the benchmark 30-share BSE index was down 2.24 percent at 16,489.42 with all but three of its components in red.

The partially convertible rupee weakened past the 47 to a dollar mark to hit 47.0050, a level last seen on Aug. 31, 2010. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)