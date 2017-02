MUMBAI, Oct 4 Indian shares dropped as much as 0.6 percent in early trade on Tuesday, led by declines in financial and software stocks, amid worries in overseas markets of another global recession.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 0.3 percent at 16,096.40 points, with 22 of its components trading lower.

The broader 50-share NSE index was down 0.2 percent at 4,841.05 points. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra)