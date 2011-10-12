MUMBAI Oct 12 Indian shares rallied strongly on Wednesday to provisionally end up 2.6 percent, as investors cheered results from IT industry bellwether Infosys and shrugged off data suggesting growth in Asia's third-largest economy was losing steam.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 2.63 percent, or 434.99 points, at 16,971.46, with all but three of its components closing higher.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally rose 2.59 percent to 5,103.2 points. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)