BRIEF-Protector Forsikring Q4 gross premiums written up at NOK 392.3 mln
* Reported on Thursday Q4 gross premiums written of 392.3 million Norwegian crowns ($47 million), up 20.6 pct from 325.3 million crowns year ago
NEW DELHI Oct 17 Indian shares closed lower on Monday dragged down by energy major Reliance Industries and profit booking by traders after the market ended at its highest closing level in four weeks in the previous session.
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended 0.29 percent down at 17,033.89 points, with 19 of its components gaining.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended 0.27 percent lower at 5,118.25 points. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; editing by Malini Menon)
* Reported on Thursday Q4 gross premiums written of 392.3 million Norwegian crowns ($47 million), up 20.6 pct from 325.3 million crowns year ago
JAKARTA, Feb 10 An Indonesian affiliate of global accounting firm Ernst & Young (EY) has agreed to pay a fine of $1 million after the U.S. audit regulator labelled lapses in its checks of a client's books "audit failure".
ZURICH, Feb 10 Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Friday that it has been served with a 306 million euro ($325.9 million) claim that contends it did not prevent two clients from embezzling assets from a foreign corporation that is now being liquidated.