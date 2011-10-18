MUMBAI Oct 18 Indian shares provisionally closed 1.5 percent lower on Tuesday, dragged down by export-driven Tata Consultancy Services' shares that posted their biggest percentage fall in more than two years on investor unease over an uncertain global economic environment.

Concerns about foreign fund outflows also weighed after comments from the German finance minister against a quick-fix to Europe's debt problems, slowing growth in China and a warning on France's sovereign credit rating doused appetite for risk.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended 1.5 percent down at 16,770.19 points, with 26 of its components declining.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended 1.6 percent lower at 5,037.50 points. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; editing by Aradhana Aravindan)