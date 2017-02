MUMBAI Oct 25 Indian shares rose as much as 0.7 percent in early trade on Tuesday, as investors backed renewed efforts to limit the euro zone debt crisis ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the country's central bank.

At 9:16 a.m. (0346 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 0.33 percent at 16,994.01 points, with 20 of its components rising.

The broader 50-share NSE index was up 0.32 percent at 5,114.45. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)