MUMBAI Oct 25 Indian shares provisionally closed up 2.26 percent on Tuesday, as investors cheered signs from the country's central bank that its monetary tightening cycle that has hurt demand in Asia's third-largest economy was at an end.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 382.85 points at 17,322.13, with all but three of its components gaining.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally rose 2.18 percent to 5,209.40 points. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)